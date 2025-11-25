Sudan's Rapid Support Forces to enter into a three-month humanitarian truce

The Sudan's Rapid Support Forces are to enter into a three-month humanitarian truce followed by peace talks with the Sudanese Army.

In a video speech late Monday, the paramilitary commander, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, reiterated the group's commitment to a three-month humanitarian truce and called on mediators to pressure the military to accept the proposal.

The mediators, known as the Quad, have been trying for over two years to bring an end to the fighting and reestablish a path to democratic transition, which was hampered by a military coup in 2021. They are comprised of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Sudan's top general Abdel-Fattah Burhan rejected a ceasefire proposal, accusing the mediators of being "biased" in their efforts to end the war.

Sudan's war began in April 2023 over a power struggle between the military and the RSF. The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people — a figure rights groups consider a significant undercount — and has created a grave humanitarian crisis, with more than 14 million people displaced.