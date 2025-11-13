Mali’s foreign minister dismisses fears of jihadist takeover

Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has rejected claims that Islamist militants are close to seizing the capital, Bamako, calling such fears “far-fetched.”

Speaking at the BAMEX’25 Defense Expo on Wednesday, Diop said the government had largely contained the effects of a fuel blockade announced in September by al Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM). The blockade caused long queues at petrol stations and temporary school closures.

“We are very far from the scenario being described outside our country, saying that the terrorists are here or coming to take Bamako,” Diop told reporters, adding that JNIM was “no match” for Mali’s security forces.

His comments come as several Western nations — including the U.S., France, Britain, and Italy — urge their citizens to leave Mali amid growing security concerns. The African Union has also called for an international response to the crisis.

Diop criticized those warnings as exaggerated and said Mali remains safe and open to foreigners. He added that relations with the U.S. are improving, with both countries engaged in dialogue on security and economic issues.