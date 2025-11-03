Nigeria's government responds to Trump's military action threat

The Trump administration’s announcement that it is planning potential military action in Nigeria and designating the country as a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom has triggered sharp rebuttals from the Nigerian government and mixed reactions from analysts and citizens.

President Donald Trump declared that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” and ordered the Pentagon to begin planning military options, warning he would “immediately stop all aid and assistance.”

In response, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu asserted that the characterization “does not reflect the national reality,” emphasizing that “religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity.”

The U.S. had previously designated Nigeria on the same list in 2020, though the designation was lifted in 2023.

Complex security landscape

Nigeria’s security crisis is multifaceted, involving Boko Haram extremists, farmer-herder conflicts, and secessionist groups.

While attacks on Christians have drawn international attention, analysts note that the majority of victims in the Muslim-majority north are Muslims.

The country’s 220 million people are almost evenly split between Christianity and Islam, complicating narratives of unilateral religious persecution.

Divided reactions and calls for collaboration

The U.S. move has sparked debate within Nigeria. While some view it as foreign interference, others see potential benefits.

“If it will end in security, we welcome it,” said broadcaster Cyril Abaku, reflecting a pragmatic view. “We shouldn't see it as 'we' versus 'them'. It should be, if you want to come in, we welcome it and let's collaborate.”

This division highlights the desperate search for solutions amid widespread violence that has made many communities feel unsafe.