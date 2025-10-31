Cameroon on edge amid protests following disputed election

Cameroon remains tense following the election earlier this month that extended President Paul Biya term in office.

At 92, he is the world’s oldest state leader and after more than four decades in power, young people want things to change.

Protesters and security forces have clashed for days in many cities across the country in the build-up and aftermath of the vote.

Opposition leaders and supporters say the election was rigged and blame Biya for the problems facing the country.

“Cameroonians, who had long been afraid, find themselves saying 'this is too much', which is why young people who voted overwhelmingly for change find themselves forced to start a revolution,” says activistAndré Blaise Essama.

“When I look at the cities that are deserted on weekdays, it see it wasn't a good idea for those in power, even after 43 years, to still believe that they can get away with it," he says.

There has been widespread international criticism of the violent crackdown by security forces on the demonstrations.

Civil society groups say at least 23 people have been killed since the weekend, and over 200 have been arrested.

"We’re simply asking the army to withdraw and stand behind us, because the strength of Cameroon is us, the youth, the people. It is the people who elect their president," says one protester.

Main opposition lead, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has vowed to resist until the "final victory" over Biya.

He has called on his supporters to called for institute a three-day national lockdown from Monday to show their disagreement with the results.

Bakary, who had been holed up in his home in Garoua since the poll, on Friday that soldiers loyal had taken him to a secure location for his safety.

Analysts said if this turns out to be the case, it could indicate a split within the army, further escalating tensions in the country.