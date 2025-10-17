Poll shows more Americans approve Trump's handling of Gaza conflict

More adults in the United States support President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict in Israel since he brokered a ceasefire deal in Gaza, a new AP-NORC poll finds — but his approval ratings on domestic issues remain weak.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research reveals that Trump's apparent success on the world stage has not yet improved his overall standing at home.

In interviews, even some of his voters said he needs to do more to address issues such as the economy, healthcare, and immigration.

“It’s kind of cool he’s bringing peace, but I’m like, ‘You kind of need to worry about your American people instead of bringing peace to the world first,’” said Justin Sanders, a 31-year-old Republican from Birmingham, Alabama, who voted twice for Trump.

The poll was conducted from 9-13 October, before the hostages and prisoners were freed in Israel, but after the Gaza ceasefire was announced. The tenuous deal has held this week, even as major questions remain about the US plan for the region and whether the peace can be sustained.

At the same time, Trump faces major hurdles at home with a government shutdown now in its third week, prices remaining too high for many Americans, and millions more impacted by healthcare cuts and hospital closures.

In the new poll, about 4 in 10 US adults approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president overall, unchanged from September.

The poll of 1,289 adults was conducted using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population.

The margin of sampling error for adults overall is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.