Sudan reports surge in cholera cases amid ongoing conflict

Sudan is in the grip of a worsening health emergency. The Ministry of Health has reported 1,575 new cholera infections and 22 deaths in just the past week. That brings the total confirmed cases to over 101,000, with 2,515 lives lost since the outbreak was officially declared in August 2024.

The epidemic has now spread to all 18 states of the country, a devastating escalation in a nation already overwhelmed by war.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in violent conflict between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. According to the United Nations, more than 20,000 people have been killed, and over 14 million have been forced to flee their homes.

Independent estimates from U.S. universities suggest the real death toll could be much higher, possibly as high as 130,000.

With the healthcare system collapsing under the combined pressure of war and disease, Sudan is now facing one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.