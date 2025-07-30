Turkey unveils powerful non-nuclear aerial bombs at defence fair

Turkey
As it positions itself as a major defence exporter, Turkey unveiled two powerful, non-nuclear bombs at the 17th International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul earlier this week.
The first, know as GAZAP (Wrath) is a the conventional aircraft bomb has a warhead weighing 970 kilogrammes.
This thermobaric weapon, sometimes referred to as a vacuum bomb, uses oxygen mixed with fuel to create a high-temperature explosion.
A second charge ignites after the initial detonation, making the weapon much more destructive than other non-nuclear bombs of a similar size, with a blast radius of a kilometre.
It been described by state-linked media as the NATO country's "most powerful" air-launched conventional weapon.
The other bomb, known as the Hayalet (Ghost), is a bunker-buster capable of penetrating up to seven metres of reinforced concrete.
Both can be dropped from a US F-16 fighter jet and weigh nearly a tonne each.
In June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants to strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities so that no country would dare attack it.
During the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, he announced plans to step up the country’s production of medium- and long-range missiles.
