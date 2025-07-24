Sudan records over 2000 cholera deaths since July 2024

Cholera is hitting hard in Sudan, as the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 91,034 cholera cases, including 2,302 deaths, across 116 localities in 17 states, since the outbreak of the epidemic last July.

Between July 12 and 18, a total of 1,307 cholera cases were recorded, including 18 deaths, across 35 localities in 12 states, the ministry said in a statement.

Tawila locality in North Darfur State recorded the highest number of infections with 519 cases during the week, while Bileil locality in South Darfur State reported the highest number of deaths, according to the ministry.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recently warned that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is worsening amid the deadly cholera outbreak, floods, and mass returns to underserved areas.

Sudan is experiencing a seasonal outbreak of several diseases, particularly those associated with the rainy season, including malaria, cholera, and dengue fever.

The country also remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which erupted in April 2023.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. At present, 70 to 80 percent of medical institutions in the conflict areas of Sudan are unable to operate normally, and more than 250 hospitals across the country have been forced to close.