Nigeria launches standards and guidelines for organ and tissue transplants

Nigeria
Nigeria has launched comprehensive standards and guidelines for organ and tissue transplants.
The country’s health minister said the new rules, set out on Thursday, aim to regulate a sector that has been plagued by ethical concerns and exploitation.
He said the establishment of the framework underscores the federal government’s commitment to saving lives through ethical organ transplant procedures.
The minister added that, for many, organ transplantation was not just a treatment but a second chance at life.
The guidelines were developed through extensive collaboration with healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional bodies, media organisations, and other key stakeholders.
Nigeria's organ transplant system has been hampered by donor shortages, cultural issues, and weak laws that fuel ethical concerns and increase the risk of trafficking.
The framework, which explicitly prohibits organ sales, seeks to establish transparency and adherence to international best practices.
It encompasses kidney, liver, bone marrow, cornea, gamete and embryo donation, storage, and surrogacy.
00:00
Pics of the day: March 06, 2025
04:11
Nigeria’s museum to oversee return of Benin bronzes
11:02
Senegal’s Debt and Deficit: A Harsh Economic Reality [Business Africa]
04:17
“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo to host 78th Tony Awards
Go to video
Legal proceedings against Shell for oil pollution impacting Nigeria
01:02
Dangote oil refinery to reach full capacity in 30 days