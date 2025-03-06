Nigeria launches standards and guidelines for organ and tissue transplants

Nigeria has launched comprehensive standards and guidelines for organ and tissue transplants.

The country’s health minister said the new rules, set out on Thursday, aim to regulate a sector that has been plagued by ethical concerns and exploitation.

He said the establishment of the framework underscores the federal government’s commitment to saving lives through ethical organ transplant procedures.

The minister added that, for many, organ transplantation was not just a treatment but a second chance at life.

The guidelines were developed through extensive collaboration with healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional bodies, media organisations, and other key stakeholders.

Nigeria's organ transplant system has been hampered by donor shortages, cultural issues, and weak laws that fuel ethical concerns and increase the risk of trafficking.

The framework, which explicitly prohibits organ sales, seeks to establish transparency and adherence to international best practices.

It encompasses kidney, liver, bone marrow, cornea, gamete and embryo donation, storage, and surrogacy.