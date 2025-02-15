Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guterres urges global support for Sudan amidst crisis

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Palace, during an event on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in P   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Antonio Guterres

At the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the international community to urgently act in support of Sudan, where the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate. Addressing a high-level conference on Sudan, Guterres emphasized the need for “tremendous leverage for good” and humanitarian aid to help the Sudanese people, who are enduring staggering violence and displacement.

He highlighted the bravery of local responders and women-led organizations providing aid in dangerous conditions, and stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring unhindered access to those in need. Guterres also called for an end to the flow of weapons fueling the conflict and urged for peace during the upcoming Ramadan.

Next week, the UN will launch a $6 billion humanitarian plan to assist millions of Sudanese people and refugees in neighbouring countries.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..