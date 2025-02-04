Ramaphosa speaks with Musk after Trump criticizes land reform

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Elon Musk on Monday about spreading misinformation and distortions about the country.

On Monday, the billionaire – who was born and brought up there – accused South Africa of having “openly racist ownership laws” prejudicing white people.

The presidency says Ramaphosa reminded Musk of the country’s respect for the rule of law, justice, fairness, and equality, which are enshrined in its constitution.

Musk, who is a close ally of Donald Trump, made his comments on his social media platform, X, after the US president said he would suspend aid to South Africa.

Trump accused the country of “confiscating land” and treating “certain classes of people very badly”.

He added that there would be no more money for South Africa until the outcome of a full investigation into the country’s policies.

Trump’s unsubstantiated claims appeared to be related to a bill, signed into law by Ramaphosa last month.

The Expropriation Act will make it easier for the state to confiscate land in the public interest, in some cases without compensation.

Ramaphosa responded saying no expropriations have taken place, and that the new law was aimed at ensuring equitable access to land.

Some analysts suggest Musk is sore because his Starlink internet service has not yet secured a licence to operate in South Africa.

The country requires international companies to have 30 per cent ownership by previously disadvantaged local groups.