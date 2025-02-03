A cautious resumption of life in Goma following M23 takeover

A week after M23 rebels seized control of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, life is slowly returning to the city.

Some shops, stores, and a market have reopened, but customers remain scarce.

"Many of our clients fled, but we came to open because we need to feed our children. As parents, we can't abandon our work," said Fiston Kisuli, a shopkeeper.

Traffic is gradually picking up, with taxis and private vehicles back on the streets, though the atmosphere remains tense.

"Activities are resuming little by little. In recent days, we were worried, but now we've started working again and we're no longer afraid," said Kakule Bahati, a motorcycle taxi driver.

Signs of looting following the M23 takeover are still visible. Shops and large stores have been emptied, leaving behind desperate merchants.

"They stole money and everything, nothing was left. We don’t know where to turn," said Fabrice Kiti, a shopkeeper affected by the looting.

Even the World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse was not spared.

Tons of food and supplies were destroyed or stolen, threatening the food security of an already vulnerable population.

"All that’s left here is waste. Due to the war, people came from all over and looted this WFP warehouse," said Alexis Nsabimana.

As the M23 rebellion – backed, according to Kinshasa and the UN, by Rwanda - continues its advance in eastern DRC, the international community and regional organisations are urging the resumption of talks under the Luanda process.

The goal is to ease tensions between the DRC and Rwanda and find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

While the resumption of activities in Goma is a sign of hope, the situation remains fragile.

The city and its inhabitants remain at the mercy of war and political instability.

The international community has a crucial role to play in finding a lasting and peaceful solution to this conflict, which has been going on for years.