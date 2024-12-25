Notre Dame Cathedral celebrates first Christmas Day Mass since fire

Five years after a fire nearly destroyed Notre Dame of Paris, the newly restored cathedral has celebrated its first Christmas Day Mass.

Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich led the Mass during which he made reference to the cathedral's remarkable restoration.

"Look at this cathedral that deserved such care over five years to be restored and returned to its original beauty." Ulrich told attendees. " Look at the architecture, the light, the beauty of the stones. The paintings, the sculptures, the tapisteries and especially the singing, the music, the lithurgy and your prayers. Our prayers. All of which give thanks to the Lord."

Notre Dame celebrated four masses on Christmas eve with the Archbishop leading the Midnight Mass. On Christmas eve and Christmas day the public attended without having to reserve in advance.

The cathedral itself reopened to the public on December 7 when the Paris Archbishop symbolically reopened Notre Dame’s grand wooden doors with three resounding knocks.

On that Saturday, world leaders including President-elect Donald Trump, America’s first lady Jill Biden, Britain’s Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — gathered among more than 2,500 guests to celebrate the restoration of the landmark widely considered to be a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.

Following the 2019 fire, nearly $1 billion in donations poured in from around the world, a tribute to its worldwide appeal.