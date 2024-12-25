Azerbaijani airliner crashes in Kazakhstan, leaving over 30 feared dead

An Azerbaijani airliner carrying 67 people crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, leaving at least 32 survivors, according to officials. More than 30 are feared dead.

Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry reported that 29 passengers have been hospitalized, and four bodies have been recovered so far. Both pilots are believed to have died in the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing 3 km from Aktau after a reported bird strike caused an onboard emergency. Footage from the scene showed the wreckage engulfed in flames, with survivors pulling others from the debris.

The flight had departed from Baku, Azerbaijan, en route to Grozny, Russia, carrying passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Investigations are underway, with Azerbaijani and Kazakhstani authorities working to determine the cause of the crash. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the victims' families and promised updates as the probe continues.