Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Azerbaijani airliner crashes in Kazakhstan, leaving over 30 feared dead

The flight had departed from Baku, Azerbaijan, en route to Grozny, Russia, carrying passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Azamat Sarsenbayev/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

Baku

An Azerbaijani airliner carrying 67 people crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, leaving at least 32 survivors, according to officials. More than 30 are feared dead.

Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry reported that 29 passengers have been hospitalized, and four bodies have been recovered so far. Both pilots are believed to have died in the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing 3 km from Aktau after a reported bird strike caused an onboard emergency. Footage from the scene showed the wreckage engulfed in flames, with survivors pulling others from the debris.

The flight had departed from Baku, Azerbaijan, en route to Grozny, Russia, carrying passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Investigations are underway, with Azerbaijani and Kazakhstani authorities working to determine the cause of the crash. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the victims' families and promised updates as the probe continues.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..