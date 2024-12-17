Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal received the 2024 Golden Boy trophy following a campaign that saw him help Spain secure the European championship.

Yamal, who turned 17 the day before the Euro 2024 final, was instrumental for 'La Roja' as they deservedly lifted the trophy following a 2-1 win over England in the final.

The teenager was also named Young Player of the Tournament and also picked up the Goal of the Tournament for his strike against France in the semi-final.

Yamal was supposed to travel to Turin to collect the Golden Boy award before his club announced earlier on Monday that he is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks because of an ankle injury.

He sustained the injury in the team's 1-0 loss to Leganes at home in the Spanish league on Sunday.