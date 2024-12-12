Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ten soldiers killed in terrorist attack in western Niger

Ten soldiers killed in terrorist attack in western Niger
In this Nov. 24, 2012 photo, soldiers from a Malian army run during a training exercise in the ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Niger

Ten soldiers were killed and seven others injured in a terrorist attack near Niger's border with Burkina Faso, the army confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack occurred Tuesday in the village of Petel Kole, where hundreds of militants on motorcycles targeted a military position. The army reported that 26 attackers were "neutralized."

Meanwhile, claims of another assault in Chatoumane circulated on social media, but Niger's junta dismissed them as "unfounded." Military officials accused adversaries of spreading falsehoods to weaken troop morale.

Since a military coup in July 2023 ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger has faced escalating violence from militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and DAESH.

Over 1,500 civilians and soldiers have been killed in attacks this year, a sharp rise from 650 fatalities reported in the previous year, according to ACLED.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..