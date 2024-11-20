Welcome to Africanews

Provisional results confirm victory for Senegal's ruling Pastef party

By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Senegal

Official provisional results made public on Tuesday confirm Senegal’s ruling Pastef party has  won a decisive victory in Sunday’s snap legislative elections.

They show it outperforming the two main opposition groups, coming first in 40 of the country's 46 departments and in 7 of the 8 diaspora constituencies.

In addition, President Bassirou Faye’s party extended its reach, winning votes in areas of the country that are seen as strongholds of former president Macky Sall.

Only six departments have resisted Pastef, which has solidified its dominance eight months after assuming power, securing a strong mandate for its reform agenda.

Faye assumed power in April following a landslide victory in the presidential poll, promising to crack down on corruption and improve livelihoods.

This raised hopes among the largely youthful population who are facing widespread unemployment and high inflation.

But just six months later, he dissolved parliament accusing lawmakers in the opposition-led assembly of blocking him from executing the promised changes.

Pastef’s victory in the legislative polls has redrawn the electoral map and given it  unprecedented power to implement its programme

