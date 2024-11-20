Nairobi Archdiocese declines President Ruto's cash donation

The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi has rejected donations made by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a church service at Soweto Catholic Church on Sunday.

President Ruto donated Sh600,000 to the church choir, Sh2 million for the construction of the parish priest's house, and pledged an additional Sh3 million for the same project. He also promised to provide a bus to the church in January. Governor Sakaja contributed Sh200,000 during the same service.

However, Archbishop Philip Anyolo announced that the funds and pledges would be declined, in line with a policy by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) that prohibits the Catholic Church from accepting political donations.

“These funds will be returned to the respective donors, and the promised bus will not be accepted,” read a statement from Archbishop Anyolo. He emphasized that the Church must remain free from political influence to safeguard its integrity and serve as a neutral space for spiritual and community growth.

Archbishop Anyolo also called on politicians to focus on ethical leadership and address the pressing issues raised by the KCCB, including economic challenges and rising insecurity.

The announcement follows a recent statement by the KCCB criticizing the government for failing to deliver on campaign promises and introducing what they described as “unreasonable” taxes.

Speaking in Nairobi last Thursday, the bishops accused the government of burdening citizens with excessive taxation, calling it a veiled attempt to reintroduce the rejected Finance Bill, 2024.

“It seems like a hidden way to bring back the Finance Bill. The current tax regime is already prohibitive and burdensome for Kenyans,” said Bishop Maurice Muhatia.

The bishops also raised concerns about increasing cases of abductions, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings, urging the government to address these issues as families continue to seek justice for loved ones affected during recent demonstrations.