Mozambique elections: Frelimo poised to retain power

Mozambique is set to see 17 million voters participate in the elections on October 9, which will decide the composition of 250 members in parliament and provincial assemblies.

The Frelimo party, which has governed since the nation’s independence from Portugal in 1975, is anticipated to select its next presidential candidate from within.

With a population of 31 million, the country looks forward to Daniel Chapo from the ruling party taking over the presidency from Filipe Nyusi. Chapo previously worked as a radio announcer and taught law.

Maputo local Julio Macamo stated, "We aspire for a better future. Given our past experiences, we want the new government to achieve success for us."

At least four candidates are seeking to bring about change in a country that has been dealing with a jihadist insurgency and exposed to harsh climate conditions, including flooding.

More than 1.3 million individuals have been compelled to leave their homes because of the insurgency, and millions of others are experiencing significant food shortages as a result of drought.

According to Sheila Duarte Timana from Maputo, "If the president-elect delivers the improved conditions we've been asking for, I believe the people will be very happy."

Last year's local elections in Mozambique faced serious allegations of vote-rigging and fraud, which resulted in violent protests in the capital, Maputo, and its surroundings. This time, the concerns seem to be less intense.