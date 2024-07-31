Moroccan climate experts warn that the severe heatwave will continue

Moroccan climate experts are warning that the severe heatwave the country is currently experiencing will continue.

They say temperatures are reaching as high as 47 degrees Celsius in many regions and will likely last until at least Friday.

"Dry and hot desert wind from the southern Moroccan Sahara, also known as the Sirocco, continues to blow northward toward the Mediterranean coast of Europe. This period between the end of July and August will record higher temperatures,” said climate expert Mustafa Aisset.

He added that because of the direct impact of climate change on weather, the country will experience more heatwaves and they will be hotter and longer than they are currently.

As the sun beats down, and the sale of electric fans soar, Moroccans have been heading to the coast for some respite.

Officials are warning people to protect themselves from the heat and to stay alert for symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Last week, the heatwave claimed 21 lives in the region of Beni Mellal.

Rabat resident, Nadia Seghaier, said because it was too hot at home, her family decided to come to the beach, but they are being very careful.

Local authorities have advised people to avoid swimming between 12h00 and 16h00 when the sun is highest in the sky.

Heatstroke incidents have increased in Morocco as temperatures in the North African country continue to hit record highs.