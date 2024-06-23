Egypt pulls licenses of travel agencies implicated in deadly hajj tours

Egypt has withdrawn the licenses of over a dozen tourism companies accused of causing the deaths of hundreds of people during the hajj pilgramage in Mecca.

Media reports say as many as 1,000 pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia from illness but the prime minister's office, tasked with handling the crisis has confirmed only 31 deaths.

The travel agencies are accused of deception; obtaining personal visit visas for their victims instead of hajj visas.

Pilgrims holding hajj visas are entitled to medical treatment in Saudi hospitals but holders of visit visas are not.

Most of the victims reportedly succumbed to exhaustion caused by the scorching summer temperatures as they trekked through the desert into Mecca to avoid arrest or deportation.

More than 50,000 Egyptians officially participated in this year's pilgrimage. Some pilgrims attempt the journey without permits, risking arrest and deportation.

The accused travel agencies have been referred to the prosecutor for investigation.