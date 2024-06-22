Welcome to Africanews

Cuba joins South Africa's legal action at the ICJ against Israel's actions in Gaza

International criminal court judges at the Hague  
Copyright © africanews
Peter Dejong/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Cuba

Cuba announced its decision to participate in South Africa's legal action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip. The Cuban Foreign Ministry released a statement on Friday confirming their involvement in the case.

The move is aimed primarily at "stopping the atrocities against the Palestinian people as a result of Israel's disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force," said the statement.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the ICJ, citing violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in Gaza. Following South Africa's lead, other countries such as Chile and Spain have also joined the lawsuit against Israel.

