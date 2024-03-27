Bassirou Diomaye Faye wins Senegalese presidential election with 54.28% of votes

In Senegal, the provisional official results of the highly anticipated presidential election held on Sunday, March 24, have been unveiled, revealing Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the victor with an impressive 54.28% of the votes. This announcement was made by the National Vote Counting Commission on Wednesday, March 27, marking a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

Following closely behind Faye is Amadou Ba, who secured 35.79% of the votes, positioning him in second place. Trailing further behind are Aliou Mamadou Dia with 2.8%, Khalifa Sall with 1.56%, and Idrissa Seck with 0.9%. The voter turnout for this election reached 61.3%, indicating a strong civic engagement among the Senegalese population.

At 44 years old, Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to become Senegal's youngest president, a remarkable achievement considering he has never held a national elective office before. His victory has been acknowledged by his opponents, signifying a moment of unity and acceptance within the country's political sphere.

Faye's journey to the presidency was not without its challenges. Prior to the election, he endured eleven months of incarceration alongside Ousmane Sonko, before being released on March 14 under an amnesty law initiated by President Macky Sall. Despite this setback, Faye wasted no time and embarked on an express election campaign across the nation, culminating in a closing rally in Mbour, his hometown region.

The outcome of the election was met with jubilation by Faye's supporters, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate his victory. Additionally, he received congratulatory messages from his opponents, President Sall, and numerous other countries, highlighting the significance of his win on the international stage.

While the provisional official results have been announced by the National Vote Counting Commission, the final confirmation and proclamation of the results lie with the Constitutional Council.