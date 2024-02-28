Senegal: Will delayed presidential polls be held in June?

The first round of Senegal's delayed presidential election could be held on June 2nd, that is, after the Muslim feast of Eïd and before the rainy season which begins around July.

The date proposal follows two days of dialogue organised by president Macky Sall to ease tensions.

Politicians, civil society members and religious leaders who participated suggested Sall remain in power until his successor is elected.

However some opposition groups rejected the proposal after the dialogue ended Tuesday (Feb. 27).

At the start of the dialogue, Sall reiterated his commitment to leave office by the end of his mandate on April 2nd.

Macky Sall will review all proposals and make the final decision.

The head of state has vowed to refer to the constitutional council to ensure the legality of the recommendations he would retain.

16 of the 19 candidates running for president refused to take part in the dialogue, insisting that an election date must be set as soon as possible in line with a court order earlier this month.

In another move to calm the West African nation, Macky Sall said he would submit a general amnesty law addressing the sometimes-deadly protests in which hundreds were jailed.

However, the Senegalese Civil Forum called the initiative “inappropriate” and an attempt to “bury the truth” on alleged abuses by security forces.