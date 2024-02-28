Chad's election agency sets dates for presidential polls

Chad's election agency has announced the dates for the upcoming presidential election, affirming its commitment to transitioning the country back to democracy from junta rule. The election will consist of two rounds, with provisional results expected by July 7.

Initially, the military authorities, who seized power in 2021, proposed holding elections within 18 months. However, they later extended the transition period to October 10, 2024. The election agency emphasized the importance of holding the elections before this deadline to avoid a legal vacuum.

According to the announcement, the first round of the presidential poll is scheduled for May 6, followed by the second round on June 22. The agency also stated that the lists of candidates selected by the Constitutional Council would be published on March 24.

In December, Chadians voted in favor of a new constitution, raising concerns among critics that it could further entrench junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's hold on power. While Deby has not officially declared his candidacy, he assumed power following the death of his father, President Idriss Deby, in a conflict with insurgents.

Chad's military government is among several juntas governing in West and Central Africa, contributing to fears of democratic regression in the region, which has witnessed eight coups since 2020.