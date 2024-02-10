Ivory Coast, Nigeria battle for AFCON crown

Two teams and only one trophy.

The Africa Cup of Nations showpiece final will pit 3-time winners Nigeria, against host nation and two-time winners Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday night.

The coaches of the two teams shared their impression on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the tournament. After a chaotic start, Cote d'Ivoire is on a incredible winning streak since a heavy defeat 4-0.

" I am happy, my team happy also, we reach the final. Until now my boys are doing a fantastic job, amazing, we are happy (with) what we did until now, but we want to win this AFCON," Jose Peseiro, Nigeria head coach said.

"Winning the tournament as host country is very tough, so tomorrow we will do our very best for 90 minutes to try to achieve that, and add a third star on the orange shirt of Ivory Coast. We'll keep working today to try to accomplish it."

Nigeria already defeated the host nation 1-0 in the group stage, but Sunday's final will be all but a closed deal.

South Africa will take on the Democratic Republic of Congo during the third-place playoff on Saturday at 8 PM UTC.