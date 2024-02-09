Malawi lifts visa restrictions for 79 countries

Malawi has lifted visa restrictions for travellers from 79 countries. Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhałe made this announcement in a gazette notice on Wednesday.

The decision aims to enable easier access for visitors, including those from the UK, China, Russia, Germany, Australia, Canada, and others with a broad objective of improving tourism in the country.

The change to immigration regulations means citizens from these countries, as well as nationals from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), no longer need visas to enter Malawi.

However, this exemption does not apply to countries that impose visa requirements on Malawian citizens.

Additionally, certain groups like diplomats and government officials, along with countries having mutual exchange agreements for multiple-entry visas with Malawi, are also exempt from these regulations.

Additionally, the validity of multiple entry visas in Malawi has been extended to up to 12 months under the new visa regulations.

This move is expected to not only boost tourism but also facilitate trade and strengthen diplomatic ties between Malawi and the affected countries.

“This monumental decision isn’t just about visas; it’s about unleashing the untapped potential of our beloved Malawi and inviting the world to experience its wonders first-hand," Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule told local media.

The British embassy in Malawi urged its nationals to take advantage of the relaxed visa restrictions to visit a range of popular tourist attractions in the southern African country.