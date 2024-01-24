Welcome to Africanews

U.S. Secretary of state says Nigeria "essential" to global future

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conferenc at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Jan. 23, 2023.  
Copyright © africanews
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

Nigeria's Foreign minister welcomed his US counterpart in Abuja, on Tuesday (Jan. 23).

Yusuf Tuggar tweeted Anthony Blinken's visit focused enhancing trade relations and deepening democracy in West Africa.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu held discussions with the US secretary of state ahead of a press conference.

The US top diplomat said Nigeria had an essential part to play in how Africa could shape the global future.

"Nigeria as Africa's largest country, largest economy, largest democracy, is essential to that effort [Editor's note: referring to the role Africa has in shaping the future globally]."

"We are doing a lot of work together already to drive in a positive direction. We're we're we're driving climate action. As partners in the Global Methane Coalition, we're pushing for permanent representation for African voices in the U.N. Security Council, in other international organizations."

"The United States is committed to strengthening genuine partnerships on the continent, to work to solve shared challenges, and also to deliver on the promise and the fundamental aspirations of our peoples," Blinken said. 

His trip is part of President Biden's attempt to tout the USA as Africa's key economic and security ally.

Nigeria is Blinken's third stop on his tour of African nations, following Cape Verde and Ivory Coast. He will travel next to Angola.

