Ghana: Afua Asantewaa surpasses Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India's Sunil Waghmare.

Commencing her musical marathon dubbed “afuaasantewaasingathon” on midnight December 24, 2023, Afua Asantewaa’s journey spanned five days and a few hours, incorporating various positions such as standing, lying down, sitting, and squatting.

[ICYMI] The moment Afua Asantewaa hit the 120 hour mark 🎉🇬🇭. Proud moment 👏🏽#TV3GH #afuaasantewaasingathon pic.twitter.com/vkLVH3Wyl5 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 29, 2023

Undiscouraged by the physical challenges, Afua concluded the marathon on Friday, December 29, 2023, at midnight, accumulating 126 hours of continuous singing.

Afua's achievement eclipses the official record of 105 hours held by Sunil Waghmare, the renowned Indian singer. Unofficially, she sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing Waghmare's mark by an additional 21 hours.

Sunil Waghmare, who achieved fame in 2012 as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon, started his musical journey at 14. Unlike Sunil, Afua is not a professional musician but only has a passion for music, local media reports.

Now, with Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's extraordinary accomplishment, the musical landscape witnesses a new milestone, showcasing the indomitable spirit of individuals committed to pushing the boundaries of artistic achievement.