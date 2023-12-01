Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Residence Of INEC’s REC In Kogi

A group of gunmen on Friday, December 1 launched a brazen assault on the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State in Nigeria.

The incident resulted in a fierce gun battle with security personnel that lasted for over 30 minutes, according to the INEC.

Despite the intensity of the firefight, no lives were lost. However, property damage occurred as a consequence of the violent confrontation. A quick response from security forces eventually brought the situation under control.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived. “ INEC said in on X.

GUNMEN ATTACK THE RESIDENCE OF OUR ELECTORAL ECOMMISSIONER IN KOGI STATE



In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.



pic.twitter.com/TDdsVx5Xzn — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) December 1, 2023

This incident follows closely on the heels of another security challenge the Electoral Commission faced just a day earlier. A mob besieged the state office, highlighting the escalating security concerns in Kogi State.

the Electoral Commission has called for a thorough investigation into the attack on the REC's residence and is urging authorities to enhance security measures for both personnel and assets in Kogi State.

While the motives behind the attacks remain unclear, the Electoral Commission emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safety and security of its personnel, particularly as the country navigates the delicate process of electoral activities.