AGOA's Future: Challenges and Promising Alternatives {Business Africa}

As the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) approaches its September 2025 expiration, African nations are advocating for a 10-year extension, underlining its role in providing duty-free access to the U.S. market.

Recent exclusions from the program raise questions about its future impact.

Mr. Aly Khan Satchu, a seasoned business expert, joined us from Kenya to shed light on the topic.

-Niamey Unveils the Niger-Benin Pipeline-

In a momentous occasion, Niamey inaugurates a remarkable Pipeline, paving the way for a new era of prosperity and progress. This pipeline connects Niger to the bustling port of Sèmè in Benin, marking a significant milestone after four years of tireless dedication and investment. The project, initiated in 2019, is now ready for full operation.

-Africa's Digital Divide: Challenges and Opportunities-

Digital connectivity remains a critical issue in Africa, with half of the population offline. Bridging this gap by 2030 could unlock substantial economic opportunities, impacting GDP and various industries. Ghana is already reaping the benefits, focusing on cybersecurity measures for economic development. We'll dive into the story and uncover the challenges and opportunities in the digital landscape across the continent.