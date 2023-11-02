Court orders former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan to compensate Ex-Wife in divorce case

Former Ghana national team captain, Asamoah Gyan, has been directed by a Ghanaian court to provide compensation to his ex-wife following a lengthy divorce case.

The court ruled that he is indeed the biological father of their three children, concluding a three-year legal battle that involved allegations of infidelity and paternity doubts.

The court's decision mandates Asamoah Gyan to allocate various assets and financial support to his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan. Specifically, he is required to provide her with a residence in the UK, another in Accra, a petrol station, and two vehicles.

Additionally, Gyan has been instructed to pay 25,000 Ghanaian cedis per month, which is equivalent to $2,100 or £1,729, for the care and well-being of their children.

This legal dispute has been ongoing for several years, exacerbated by Gyan's previous accusations of infidelity and his skepticism about the paternity of their three children. However, a DNA test has unequivocally established his biological connection to the children, ultimately dispelling his doubts.

The court formally annulled the marriage, which had already ended, following a petition submitted by Asamoah Gyan. In its judgment, the court acknowledged that Gifty Gyan had contributed significantly to the purchase of the properties in question as she was primarily responsible for the children's upbringing while Gyan pursued his professional football career.

Asamoah Gyan, who retired from football in June, boasts an impressive career as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 national team appearances. Furthermore, he holds the record as Africa's top goal scorer in World Cup history, having netted six goals across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.