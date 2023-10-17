Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN peacekeepers begin sensitive pull out of camps in northern Mali

A United Nations vehicle is seen on the MINUSMA Main Operations Base in Bamako, Mali, Africa on Saturday, June 23, 2018.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sean Kilpatrick/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Minusma

The UN stabilisation mission in Mali known as MINUSMA announced Monday (Oct. 16) their pullout has started from two camps in the tense Kidal region.

The peacekeeping mission kicked off its withdrawal from Mali's northern region with the Tessalit and Aguelhok camps.

Anticipating the UN disengagement, the Malian army landed two aircrafts at one of the camps at Tessalit.

The army said the aircrafts came under fire from rebels during the landing.

It posted on social media that a single plane came under fire but managed to land and leave without too much difficulty after enemy positions were "neutralised" by the air force.

The UN peacekeepers cited the shooting as illustrating "the rapid deterioration in security conditions for the lives of hundreds of" its soldiers.

The MINUSMA has transferred 4 camps to Malian authorities since August. However, it is the withdrawal from camps in the region of Kidal and in the eponymous city, which is the fief of separatists’ fighters, that could be the most sensitive.

Northern Mali is the theatre of fighting between the Malian authorities, an alliance of groups seeking independence known as CMA and Al-Qaeda-linked group GSIM.

The UN withdrawal from northern Mali is supposed to end by December 31after 10 years of presence.

Camp departures have however exacerbated rivalries between armed actors in the region.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..