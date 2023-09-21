UN: Kagame looks to help refugees   -  

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, spoke on the second day of debate at the United Nations General Assembly.

Kagame denounced the injustice that conflicts inflict on innocent people, taking as an example the migration crisis that drives refugees to undertake dangerous journeys every year in search of a better future: "Rwanda remains determined to work with its partners, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, to contribute to the search for a lasting solution. Our solidarity is rooted in our commitment never to allow a repetition of the tragedy that was inflicted on us nearly thirty years ago," he added, referring to the 1994 genocide that displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly was marked once again this year by the war in Ukraine, and the desire of the major powers to obtain the support of emerging countries against Russia. A subject that risks taking precedence over issues linked to the climate crisis.