Niger: the EU denounces “obstructions” to the travel of its ambassador

Josep Borrell behind Niger's Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou at a meeting  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Niger

The European Union deplored on Wednesday "obstructions" to the travel of its ambassador stationed in Niger, where soldiers took power at the end of July and have since held elected President Mohamed Bazoum captive.

“The European Union denounces and regrets the obstacles to freedom of movement of which the European ambassador, stationed in Niamey, was the victim this Tuesday, September 5 while he was going to the French embassy,” indicates the EU in a press release.

"Under the Vienna Convention of 1961 (on diplomatic relations, editor's note), the Ambassador of the European Union has been duly accredited and he must, therefore, be able to carry out his mission in full respect of the said Convention."

The press release did not give details of the incident in question.

The EU strongly condemned the July 26 takeover of power by the military in Niger, suspended its budgetary aid to the Sahelian country, and warned that it could impose sanctions against the perpetrators of the putsch.

France, a former colonial power, does not recognize the new authorities in Niamey and maintains its ambassador there, despite the injunctions of the new authorities who demand his departure and threaten to expel him.

