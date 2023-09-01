Nigerian president speaks of 9-month military transition in Niger

Niger
Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, who also heads the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), spoke on Thursday of a nine-month transition for the military in power in Niger since the end of July, similar to what happened in Nigeria at the end of the 1990s.
"The President sees no reason why this cannot happen again in Niger, if the military authorities in Niger are sincere", said a statement from the Nigerian Presidency.
Mr Tinubu recalled that Nigeria had returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who had inherited military power on the death of General Sani Abacha.
Abdulsalami Abubakar visited Niger on 19 August at the head of an ECOWAS delegation. That same evening, the new strongman in Niamey, General Abdourahamane Tiani, announced a transition period of no more than three years and warned foreign countries against any military intervention.
ECOWAS said it was ready to use force to restore constitutional order in Niger.
The Nigerian president also warned on Thursday that the sanctions imposed on Niger by Ecowas would not be eased without "positive adjustments" by the military.
