Temperatures remain high in Cairo

Temperatures remained high in Egypt's capital, Cairo, as local residents struggled to keep cool.

Last week, Egypt experienced one of its many summer heatwaves, with temperatures soaring above 37.7 degrees Celsius, according to Egypt’s national weather forecaster.

Globally, Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen a series of climate-change-driven extremes.

The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition.

The results matched a record set Tuesday, and came after a previous record of 17.01 Celsius was set Monday.

Scientists have warned for months that 2023 could see record heat as human-caused climate change, driven largely by the burning of fossil fuels like coal, natural gas and oil, warmed the atmosphere.