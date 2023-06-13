Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule expelled from party

South Africa's ruling party, ANC, announced on Monday that former secretary-general Ace Magashule had been expelled from the party.

Magashule faces accusations of misconduct and other breaches of party rules, while also facing charges of corruption in a criminal case.

In 2021, Magashule was suspended from his position as secretary-general of the ANC after being charged with multiple counts of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The former ANC official responded by suspending South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, from his duties.

Magashule is also seen as close to Ramaphosa’s political rival, former President Jacob Zuma, but his suspension led to him being side-lined from the ANC's conference in December, when Ramaphosa was re-elected as party leader.