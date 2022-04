Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris

Sitting on an inflatable sofa, diving into a ball pool... Inflatable art is at the heart of the immersive and playful Pop Air exhibition, presented over 5,000 m2 at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris. The works of some fifteen artists offer a "new way of socialising through art," according to the organisers.