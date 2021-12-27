Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Humanitarian organization Sea-Watch rescues almost 450 migrants in Mediterranean

Humanitarian organization Sea-Watch said Monday its ship in the Mediterranean Sea had rescued nearly 450 migrants in five operations over the Christmas period. The NGO said 444 people remained onboard its Sea-Watch 3 vessel after a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter had been evacuated for medical reasons. Footage released by Sea-Watch showed its personnel transferring migrants to its ship after being found floating on the sea in packed rubber dinghies. A statement from Sea-Watch urged European authorities to offer the migrants a port of safety as weather conditions were "deteriorating".

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..