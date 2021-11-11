Zimbabwe seeks to increase mining revenue

Mining accounts for 12% of Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product.

Among the wide range of minerals, gold stands out. Large miners produce up to one ton of gold per month, with smaller producers churning out 1.9 tons.

To accelerate the recovery of the sector after the pandemic, authorities are seeking $8 billion to reopen closed mines.

Wellington Takavarasha, the CEO of Zimbabwe Mining Federation joins the program from Harare to talk more about the southern African country’s mining sector.

Ivory Coast gears up for Abidjan metro

Ivory Coast wants to have its first metro train to start operations in 2025, three years sooner than projected. The project which will cost over $1.5 billion has been criticized by some as costly and unnecessary.

The country says it has secured funding from France to build the project.

Algeria: Olive oil miller targets organic consumers

At 43 years old, the Algerian Hakim Alilèche has set up an ecological olive orchard 230 km from Algiers.

His oil mill, which went into operation three years ago, has received several international awards.

He says he’s determined to produce more and revive the organic market in his country.