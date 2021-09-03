Mayday call over migrant rescue in Mediterranean

Migrants clinging to an overturned boat off the Libyan coast were spotted by air and were rescued last week, NGO SeaWatch Italy said Friday. According to SeaWatch Italy, their reconnaissance airplane Seabird spotted the shipwreck off the Libyan coast last Friday and launched an SOS to rescue the migrants at sea. Video shared by SeaWatch Italy on their Twitter account showed a group of migrants on the keel of an overturned dinghy as others tried to climb on. Subsequent pictures showed a Libyan coast guard ship approaching the vessel to rescue the migrants.