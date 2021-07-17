Giant puppet from Japan tsunami-hit region stages show ahead of Olympics

A ten-metre tall puppet which is part of Tokyo Olympics' cultural programme arrives in the capital from tsunami-hit Tohoku region. Mocco, an imaginary creature born from the land of Japan's northeastern region, set off on the journey in mid-May, and stages a show in a park in downtown Tokyo. But due to Covid-19 measures, no spectators are allowed. Organisers hope the puppet will bring people together and attract more tourists to Tohoku region.