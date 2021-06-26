Welcome to Africanews

Clashes at Dakar against anti-terrorism law

A members of the Senegalese riot police stand on a police vehicle at the entrance of the University Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar on June 25, 2021 during a student demonstration   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Senegal

Demonstrators clashed with police in Dakar on Friday, as they protested against a draft anti-terrorism law and a reform to the penal code proposed by the government.

Security forces were deployed outside the National Assembly, where the law was being debated, and at various points in the city since early on Friday.

At the University Cheikh Anta Diop, protesters threw objects towards the police who responded using tear gas.

Lawmakers have been debating the anti-terrorist legislative framework and reform of the penal code, with supporters arguing it is necessary to effectively fight extremism affecting some parts of West Africa.

Opponents of President Macky Sall say it could be used to silence the opposition.

