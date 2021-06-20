Statue of George Floyd unveiled in New York for Juneteenth

A six-foot statue of George Floyd, the Black man killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis in May 2020, is unveiled in Brooklyn as part of Juneteenth celebrations in New York. The 800-pound bust, created by American sculptor Chris Carnabuci from Confront ART, will be displayed at Flatbush Junction for several weeks before moving to Union Square. People dance to go-go music on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC to commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States and became a federal holiday this year, after US President Joe Biden signed it into law. "Racism is still very much problematic today, still very much embedded in the DNA of this country," says local educator Kevin Blanks.