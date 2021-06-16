Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Namibia imposes new coronavirus prevention restrictions as cases spike

COVID-19 cases spike in Namibia   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ariana Cubillos/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Kizzi Asala

and Africanews

with AFP

Namibia

Public gatherings in Namibia will now be limited to ten people and should last no more than two hours if held indoors.

This comes as per Tuesday's decree in a move to stem the drastic increase in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the country.

In addition, all contact sports will be banned and face-to-face teaching in schools will be suspended.

The new coronavirus-prevention measures will be in place until at least the end of June as President Hage Geingob -- who himself along with his wife, contracted the virus last month, has described the worsening health trend over the past four weeks as worrying.

The new sanitary measures and restrictions are to ideally improve the situation in Namibia.

The Southern African nation currently sees the highest number of new cases per million people per day after the Seychelles -- according to the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Namibia reports 1,040 deaths and .a total of 67,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- of which over 1,200 were detected on Tuesday.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..