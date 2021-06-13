Welcome to Africanews

Massive damage to Syrian hospital after shelling

Shelling of the rebel-held city of Afrin in northern Syria killed at least 18 people on Saturday, many of them when a hospital was hit, a war monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a doctor, three hospital staff, two women and two children died at Al-Shifaa hospital in the city which is held by Turkish-backed rebels. A rebel commander also died at the hospital, the Observatory said, adding that 23 people were injured. The artillery fire originated from northern Aleppo province "where militia faithful to Iran and the (Syrian) regime is deployed, near the zones run by Kurdish forces", the Britain-based group said. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement denying any involvement in the shelling. The region, like all areas held by pro-Turkish rebels, regularly witnesses targeted killings, bombings and shootings.

