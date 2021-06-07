Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Statue of Residential Schools architect toppled by protesters in Toronto

The statue of Egerton Ryerson, commonly known as the architect of the Indian Residential Schools in Canada, was toppled after a protest in Toronto. Protesters had gathered to remember and demand justice for the 215 children found in a mass grave in a former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia. People climbed onto the pedestal and hit the toppled statue with pieces of metal, covering it with indigenous flags.

More about
news

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..