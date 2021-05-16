Welcome to Africanews

People take cover as sirens warn of incoming rocket on Ramat Gan

A man was killed on Saturday in central Israel after a rocket was fired Gaza. The Hamas rocket exploded in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv. Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported two separate areas of Ramat Gan were hit by rockets, also damaging a building and causing minor injuries. Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip with strikes. In Gaza, at least 139 people have been killed, including 39 children and 22 women; in Israel, eight people have been killed, including the man in Ramat Gan.

