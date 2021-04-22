The death of President Idriss Déby risk further destabilising the region

Chadian President Idriss Déby, who had been in power for 30 years, died tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in combat. This event surprised the continent and the whole world, generating many questions about the political and security future of Chad, as well as the French strategy in the region.

"The reason why there is a risk of a tactical change is because there is obviously a fear internally that there will be dissension that will prevail over territorial integrity and that Chad will therefore decide to give priority to securing the country" said Caroline Roussy, Head of Africa at IRIS.

The Chadian security forces are Engaged in - the north of the capital N'Djameana against the FACT rebels, they also face divisions within the army, with a number of senior officers refusing the authority of the Transitional Military Council.

"The internal situation is extremely complex, hence this cycle of instability that I was talking about, which concerns Chad internally as well, but obviously with repercussions in the sub-region." she further said.

In recent years, Chad has become a major player in the fight against armed groups and jihadist movements. The central African country is very involved in the Lake Chad basin, it is also playing a central role in the Sahel in securing the so-called "three borders" zone.